For the drive home in Winston Salem: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecas…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…