 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert