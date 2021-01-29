Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain early with snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wins…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winsto…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures wi…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A steady light rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 43F. W…