Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.