Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Sunday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

