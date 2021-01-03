 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News