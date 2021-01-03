This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The area will see th…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Tod…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcas…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers ar…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. There is onl…