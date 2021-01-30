This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. It will be a cold day in Winston Salem Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
