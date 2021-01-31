Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain early with snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations …
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. T…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 23 degrees is today's…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today'…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures wi…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect t…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Pe…