Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

