For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The area will see th…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Tod…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers ar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. There is onl…