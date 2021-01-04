 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

