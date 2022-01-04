 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

