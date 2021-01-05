 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

