This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees.
Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The area will see thunderstorms today.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees.
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees.
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today's …
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at tim…