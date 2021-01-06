Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.