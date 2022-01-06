Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.