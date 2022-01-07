Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
