 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert