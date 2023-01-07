 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

