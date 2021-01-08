Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcaste…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. The area will see th…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. C…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected to…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Sale…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees to…