Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.