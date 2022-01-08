Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
