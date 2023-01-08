This evening in Winston Salem: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
