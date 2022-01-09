 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

