This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
