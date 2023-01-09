For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
