This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
This evening in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 …
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Winston Salem folks shoul…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday…