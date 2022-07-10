This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
