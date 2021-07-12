This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
