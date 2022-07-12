For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Today's fore…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expe…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 68F. Win…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today'…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a…