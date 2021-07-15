This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds WS…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…