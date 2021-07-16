Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.