Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.