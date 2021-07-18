Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the ma…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a h…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to…