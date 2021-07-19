Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Win…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the ma…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a h…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect periods of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepar…