Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.