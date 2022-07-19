Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the maki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. It should be a fairl…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. C…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possib…