Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

