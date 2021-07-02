For the drive home in Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
