This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
