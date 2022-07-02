Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.