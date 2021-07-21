 Skip to main content
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

