Winston Salem's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Win…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92.…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the ma…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a h…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to…
This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and va…