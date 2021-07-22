 Skip to main content
Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

