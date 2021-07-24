Jul. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.65. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.