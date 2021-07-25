Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and vari…
The Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and va…
The Winston Salem area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degre…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…