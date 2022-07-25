Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
