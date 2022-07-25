Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.