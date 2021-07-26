This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jul. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
