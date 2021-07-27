This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94.85. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
