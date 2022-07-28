For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
