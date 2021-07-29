Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.