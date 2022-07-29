 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

