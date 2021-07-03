This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
