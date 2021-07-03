Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.