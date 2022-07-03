This evening in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
