 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News