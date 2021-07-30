Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.