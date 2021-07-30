This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and vari…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted …
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the makings of a…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…