Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pred…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Winston Salem folks should be prepare…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the ma…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain st…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…