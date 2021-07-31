Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.