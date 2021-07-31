For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the ho…
This evening in Winston Salem: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a p…
The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
This evening in Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted …