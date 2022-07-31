This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
