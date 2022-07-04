Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Par…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and v…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possibl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstor…