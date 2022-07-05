This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
